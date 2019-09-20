United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 160.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.09% of United Fire Group worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in United Fire Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in United Fire Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in United Fire Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in United Fire Group by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

In other United Fire Group news, VP Neal R. Scharmer sold 2,176 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $107,146.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,938.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Neal R. Scharmer sold 1,824 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $90,652.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,985 shares of company stock worth $245,995 in the last three months. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFCS traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.80. 2,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,988. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $56.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,389.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 0.11%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

UFCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

