United States Steel (NYSE:X) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Macquarie currently has $9.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on X. Barclays began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut United States Steel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Vertical Group upgraded United States Steel from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut United States Steel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.64 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.95.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 448.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in United States Steel by 12.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 861,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

