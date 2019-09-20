Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 22.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Universal were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Universal by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,939,000 after buying an additional 285,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Universal by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 813,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,449,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 602,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,614,000 after buying an additional 129,230 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Universal by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 530,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after buying an additional 161,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Universal by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,854,000 after buying an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Universal from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE:UVV traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,627. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Universal Corp has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $296.92 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

