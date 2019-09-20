US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.11% of AAON worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in AAON by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,276,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,119,000 after purchasing an additional 212,813 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,061,000 after purchasing an additional 40,855 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AAON by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 271,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AAON by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AAON by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,291,000 after buying an additional 26,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAON traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,397. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 1.01.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). AAON had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $1,047,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 869,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,376,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAON. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

