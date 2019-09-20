US Bancorp DE Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 44.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,186,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after acquiring an additional 94,299 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,204,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,085,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 814,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,237,000 after acquiring an additional 24,530 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.68. 319,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,100. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $134.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.55 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, General Counsel Adam J. Godderz sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $173,930.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,730 shares of company stock worth $1,482,378. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen set a $136.00 target price on Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

