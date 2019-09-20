US Bancorp DE Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Hubbell worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth $224,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth $2,950,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth $8,554,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth $6,885,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $132.76. The stock had a trading volume of 70,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,147. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $137.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 46.09%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.77 per share, with a total value of $62,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,085.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $254,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 target price on shares of Hubbell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

