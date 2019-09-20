US Bancorp DE Has $3 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,029 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 46.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 4.2% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.7% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.0% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 17.9% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.75. 3,795,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,820,477. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $42.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

In other Halliburton news, Director William E. Albrecht purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

