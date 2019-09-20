US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 52.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,484,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,606 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,186,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,469,000 after purchasing an additional 68,835 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,554,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,373,000 after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,297,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,895,000 after purchasing an additional 77,527 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.24. 11,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.54 and a 200 day moving average of $206.36. ASML Holding NV has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $252.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. ValuEngine raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ABN Amro began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Santander cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of ASML from $240.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

