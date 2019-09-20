US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Carter’s worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 140,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 25,962 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000.

CRI traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.12. 192,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,526. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.83. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $109.71.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. B. Riley set a $118.00 price objective on Carter’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Carter’s to $91.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.11.

In other Carter’s news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $119,948.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,807.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

