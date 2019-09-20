US Bancorp DE Sells 461 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,607,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,428,000 after purchasing an additional 88,197 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 660,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,369,000 after purchasing an additional 272,803 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 447,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 109,865 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price objective on RPM International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of RPM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.15. The stock had a trading volume of 174,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.09. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.95 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.59.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. RPM International had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,100 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $73,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,299.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

