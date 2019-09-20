US Bancorp DE Sells 7,286 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,181,000 after buying an additional 149,614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $209,342.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $262,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,680,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,524 shares of company stock worth $32,159,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.70 and a 1 year high of $124.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.53.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

