USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) Declares $0.10 — Dividend

USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) announced a — dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0991 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

NYSEARCA USTB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.60. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35. USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $50.81.

