ValuEngine Downgrades Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) to Hold

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GAIA. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Gaia from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gaia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

NASDAQ GAIA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,550. Gaia has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a market cap of $152.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 39.97% and a negative net margin of 66.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gaia will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Howard Sutherland bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,277.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James Keenan bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 278,379 shares of company stock worth $2,369,126 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 716,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 393,206 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 234,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

