ValuEngine Lowers Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EIGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.63.

EIGI opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. Endurance International Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $648.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Endurance International Group’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endurance International Group news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 9,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $53,388.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 315,401 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 215.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 49,083 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

