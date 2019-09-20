ValuEngine Lowers Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EXFO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Exfo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Exfo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exfo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.30.

NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. Exfo has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $210.49 million, a P/E ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.40 million. Exfo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exfo will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Exfo by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exfo in the second quarter worth $96,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exfo in the second quarter worth $107,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Exfo in the second quarter worth $778,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exfo in the second quarter worth $918,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

