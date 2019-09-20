Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 212,459 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,327,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 212,459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.67% of ResMed worth $1,870,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $50,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

ResMed stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.27. 350,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.64 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.17 and its 200-day moving average is $117.33.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.56 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 15.52%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $913,714.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,975 shares in the company, valued at $42,721,745.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $435,300.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,145.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,477 shares of company stock worth $9,549,607 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

