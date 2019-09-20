Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 179,411 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,438,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vulcan Materials worth $1,982,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,171,000 after buying an additional 129,134 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $2,061,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus set a $152.00 price target on Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $341,507.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,230.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 6,207 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $842,910.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMC traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.82. 21,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,932. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.56. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $82.52 and a one year high of $151.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

