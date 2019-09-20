Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 396,995 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,128,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of AMETEK worth $2,191,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,966,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,498,000 after buying an additional 162,203 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

AME stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.07. 90,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,315. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.14 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 16.32%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,602 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $495,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $342,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,962.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

