Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 520,350 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,992,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 520,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.85% of Hess worth $1,906,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the second quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Hess by 45.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 79.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,678. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.44. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $74.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HES. ValuEngine upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price objective on Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on Hess in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price objective on Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.08.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Turner sold 32,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,259,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 142,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $9,252,716.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,562,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,702,796.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,256 shares of company stock valued at $17,990,093 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

