Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.06 Billion Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,359,563 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.93% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $2,055,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,767,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,677 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,177,174 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $483,820,000 after acquiring an additional 334,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,254,756 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $346,916,000 after acquiring an additional 76,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,101,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $323,375,000 after acquiring an additional 36,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,086 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $258,857,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PXD. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.93.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.49. 699,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,998. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.23 and its 200 day moving average is $143.26. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $189.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.14%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

