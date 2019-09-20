Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,911,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 16.27% of Extra Space Storage worth $2,218,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,181,000 after purchasing an additional 149,614 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $98,366.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,485,794.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 248,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $30,102,336.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,069 shares in the company, valued at $18,571,861.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,524 shares of company stock worth $32,159,600 over the last 90 days. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 target price on Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.93. The stock had a trading volume of 21,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,661. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.70 and a 12 month high of $124.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

