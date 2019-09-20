Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,094,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.70% of McKesson worth $2,162,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.48. 866,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,303. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $150.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.15 and its 200 day moving average is $130.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of McKesson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,854. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.79, for a total transaction of $60,679.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,325.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,218 shares of company stock valued at $611,738. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

