VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Gap Down to $0.49

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.49. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 231,233 shares.

VBIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on VBI Vaccines to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price objective on VBI Vaccines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.49.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 73.80% and a negative net margin of 1,582.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 8.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 25,951,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 92,930 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.