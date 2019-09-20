Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Trading 2% Higher

Velocity Composites PLC (LON:VEL)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.85 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.85 ($0.23), 11,933 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 60,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Velocity Composites in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 million and a PE ratio of -8.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 21.23.

Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 24th. The company reported GBX (1.20) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Velocity Composites PLC will post 409.9999695 EPS for the current year.

About Velocity Composites (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc manufactures advanced carbon fiber and ancillary material kits for use in the production of aircraft in the United Kingdom. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

