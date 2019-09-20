Vice Industry Token Market Cap Tops $2.65 Million (VIT)

Vice Industry Token (CURRENCY:VIT) traded 210.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Vice Industry Token token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia and IDEX. Vice Industry Token has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $907.00 worth of Vice Industry Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vice Industry Token has traded up 84% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vice Industry Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00210432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.05 or 0.01209005 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00093738 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018073 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020844 BTC.

Vice Industry Token Profile

Vice Industry Token’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Vice Industry Token’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,166,280 tokens. The official message board for Vice Industry Token is medium.com/viceindustrytoken. Vice Industry Token’s official Twitter account is @ViceToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vice Industry Token is /r/ViceIndustryToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vice Industry Token is vicetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Vice Industry Token

Vice Industry Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, IDAX, Cryptopia, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vice Industry Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vice Industry Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vice Industry Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vice Industry Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vice Industry Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.