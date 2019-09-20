VisionX Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One VisionX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, LBank and CryptoBridge. VisionX has a market cap of $666,853.00 and approximately $97,752.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VisionX has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,600,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org.

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

