Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VIVE. Mizuho cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $0.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viveve Medical in a report on Friday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Viveve Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVE traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. 470,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,948. Viveve Medical has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $371.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of -0.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Viveve Medical stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 988,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,517 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 2.13% of Viveve Medical worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

