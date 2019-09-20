Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOD. HSBC set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 207 ($2.70) price objective (down previously from GBX 207 ($2.70)) on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 209 ($2.73) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 188.47 ($2.46).

VOD stock opened at GBX 160.40 ($2.10) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 152.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 139.10. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,602 ($20.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23.

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 109,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69), for a total transaction of £140,741.58 ($183,903.80). Also, insider Nick Read acquired 387,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £484,860 ($633,555.47).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

