Waves Community Token (WCT) Hits Market Cap of $1.69 Million

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Waves Community Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001663 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Waves Community Token has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $11,969.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00210189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.01216844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00093429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017613 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020644 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,966 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

