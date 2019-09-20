WAX (WAXP) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. WAX has a total market cap of $31.44 million and approximately $165,679.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WAX has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One WAX token can now be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, C2CX and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00208337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.69 or 0.01205722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00092531 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00017409 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020687 BTC.

About WAX

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,770,303,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 837,205,646 tokens. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Bithumb, C2CX, Tidex, Bibox, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Upbit, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Huobi, Bittrex and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

