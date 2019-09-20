Wedgewood Partners Inc. Sells 23,575 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,575 shares during the period. Blackstone Group makes up about 0.1% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 127.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,212,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085,152 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,506,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $227,527,000 after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,217,000 after purchasing an additional 143,875 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,885,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,616,000 after purchasing an additional 546,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,806,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,127,000 after purchasing an additional 69,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. JMP Securities cut shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider Joan Solotar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $1,345,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,275.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $337,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,250.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 694,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,544. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,683. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $55.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

