Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FedEx (FDX)

9/19/2019 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/18/2019 – FedEx had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

9/18/2019 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $136.00 to $132.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $176.00 to $167.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $168.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $206.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $146.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $190.00.

9/18/2019 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/18/2019 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $185.00.

9/18/2019 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/17/2019 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $178.00.

9/3/2019 – FedEx was given a new $131.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/29/2019 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of FedEx have lost 37.9% in a year, wider than the industry's 18.4% decline. The underperformance can be mainly attributed to high operating expenses and weakness of FedEx Express, the major revenue generating unit. Notably, weakness in global trade and industrial production is hampering the segment's performance. The segment is expected to perform dismally in first-quarter fiscal 2020 as well, results of which should be out on Sep 17. However, solid e-commerce growth and a buoyant U.S. economy are positives for FedEx. We expect the Ground unit to perform well in the first quarter owing to e-commerce growth. We are also impressed by the company's efforts to add shareholder value via dividend payments and buybacks. Evidently, FedEx has rewarded its shareholders to the tune of nearly $14 billion since the beginning of fiscal 2014.”

8/1/2019 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of FDX traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.78. 5,606,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,118. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $147.82 and a 1-year high of $250.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

