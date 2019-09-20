Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Sell Rating for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BHC. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.68.

Shares of BHC stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,176. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a positive return on equity of 52.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries bought 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $650,289.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 3,968 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $98,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock worth $410,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 818,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emory University boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Emory University now owns 75,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

