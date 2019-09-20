Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 189,322 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 194.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,322 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.70% of Cohu worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cohu by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Cohu stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,454. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $150.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 16.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Cohu’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones purchased 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $39,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

