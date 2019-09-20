Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,111 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.69% of First Foundation worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FFWM shares. ValuEngine cut First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

FFWM stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,579. First Foundation Inc has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. The company has a market cap of $676.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $51.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.