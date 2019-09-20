Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.51% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.79. 1,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,157. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.99. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $52.77.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0717 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.