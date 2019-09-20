Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after buying an additional 30,139 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Alteryx by 88.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 103.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alteryx by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 47,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Alteryx by 24.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 338,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 66,396 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,896. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $147.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.66 and a 200 day moving average of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -593.69, a P/E/G ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $828,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $182,381.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,698 shares of company stock valued at $18,816,004. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $153.00 price target on shares of Alteryx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Alteryx to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.16.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

