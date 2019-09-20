Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.37 Million Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 146.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth about $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth about $256,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.78. 14,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,545. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 1-year low of $160.19 and a 1-year high of $413.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $3.09. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

COKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.