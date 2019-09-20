Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,483 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 50,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,090.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 83,297 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after buying an additional 55,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,410. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.