Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 7,578 Shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.47% of Navigant Consulting worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Navigant Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Navigant Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Navigant Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 1,208.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 10.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE NCI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,571. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $196.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.77 million. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Navigant Consulting’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Navigant Consulting Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

