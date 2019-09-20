Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,536 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.35% of Marcus & Millichap worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,866,000 after buying an additional 73,942 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth about $5,202,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 55,456 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 29,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 83,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,321,232.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMI stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 38,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,434. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.33 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.35%. Marcus & Millichap’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

