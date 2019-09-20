Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Receives C$6.91 Average PT from Brokerages

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDO. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Desjardins lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE WDO traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.02. 562,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,119. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$3.30 and a 12-month high of C$7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.22 million and a PE ratio of 35.39.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$42.28 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.