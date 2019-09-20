Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.64. 3,350,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,132. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

