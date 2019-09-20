Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WY. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $27.64. 3,350,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551,132. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,715,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,837,219,000 after buying an additional 11,845,982 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $197,323,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,464,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,350,000 after buying an additional 1,559,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $28,920,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

