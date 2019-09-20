WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered WHITBREAD PLC/S from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered WHITBREAD PLC/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. WHITBREAD PLC/S has an average rating of Sell.

WHITBREAD PLC/S stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.31. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $17.12.

About WHITBREAD PLC/S

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

