WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares Up 6.7%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32, 428,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 130% from the average session volume of 186,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WidePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get WidePoint alerts:

In other WidePoint news, Director Richard L. Todaro purchased 100,000 shares of WidePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,519.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WidePoint stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.35% of WidePoint worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.