William Blair Reaffirms Buy Rating for BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of BDSI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 488,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,344. The firm has a market cap of $414.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.30. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. On average, analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 596,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 24,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $117,383.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,874,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,511.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,389 shares of company stock worth $1,370,781. 8.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDSI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 23.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,292,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 296,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

