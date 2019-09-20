Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $6.74 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,290 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,522 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.6% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.53. 13,882,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,275,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,049.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.41. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $141.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.21.

In related news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $1,220,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at $16,212,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

