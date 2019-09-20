World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of World Acceptance to $65.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a sell rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down from $108.00) on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Acceptance has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.67.

World Acceptance stock opened at $135.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.09. The company has a quick ratio of 17.63, a current ratio of 17.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $89.78 and a 12 month high of $175.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 2.45.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $138.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.64 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $30,145.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,909.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $57,670.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,705 over the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its position in World Acceptance by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 61,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 23.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at about $935,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

