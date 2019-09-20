Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.41

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $4.24. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 38,074 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $609.44 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 582,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 295,315 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 78,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile (NYSE:XIN)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.